Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $391,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,093 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Select Medical by 450.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 253,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 235,964 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,917,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

