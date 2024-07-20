Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.59 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59), Briefing.com reports. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

