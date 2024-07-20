Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Shake Shack by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

