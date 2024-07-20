Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 2,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
