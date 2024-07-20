SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 6%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $147.65 and last traded at $147.69. 90,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 210,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,465 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $438,842.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,104. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 155,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 86,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,412,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SiTime by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

