SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.46. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-7.750 EPS.

NYSE:SLG opened at $60.78 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -36.32%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.08.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

