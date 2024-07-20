Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.56. 6,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

Get Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.