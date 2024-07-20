Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNA opened at $270.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,399,000 after acquiring an additional 83,686 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

