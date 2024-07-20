Socha Financial Group LLC Buys 572 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises about 0.4% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 240,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,659,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,072,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 87,894 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,620. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

