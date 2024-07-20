Socha Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Socha Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.1% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 434,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.22.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,321,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

