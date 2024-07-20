SOLVE Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $144,390.96 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001240 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

