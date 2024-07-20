Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $54.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $35.20. 12,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.83. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $48,419.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,963 shares of company stock valued at $110,306. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

