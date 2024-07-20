Sovryn (SOV) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Sovryn has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $66,458.57 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sovryn alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,904,315.96873594 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.63392276 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $76,303.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.