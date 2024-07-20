Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) & Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $1.24 billion 2.89 $133.57 million $1.45 24.75 Sow Good $16.07 million 11.71 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -53.03

Profitability

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simply Good Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 11.49% 10.28% 7.85% Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42%

Risk & Volatility

Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Simply Good Foods and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus target price of $40.29, suggesting a potential upside of 12.25%. Sow Good has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Simply Good Foods.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Sow Good on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites, chocolatey coated peanut candies, and coconutty caramel candy bars under Atkins Endulge brand name.It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including questnutrition.com, atkins.com, amazon.com and others. The Simply Good Foods Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

