SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

DIA traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $402.95. 4,284,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,433. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $413.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.27 and a 200-day moving average of $388.02.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

