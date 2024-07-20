SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,863,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,633,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,821. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $229.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

