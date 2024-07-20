SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,401,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,750,348 shares.The stock last traded at $45.06 and had previously closed at $45.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

