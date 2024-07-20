SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 270,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the previous session’s volume of 75,314 shares.The stock last traded at $54.26 and had previously closed at $54.71.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

