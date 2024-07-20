Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.30. 127,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 92,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Spear Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

