State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 302.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,802 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Carvana worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVNA opened at $130.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,547,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,547,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,376,446 shares of company stock valued at $274,746,431. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

