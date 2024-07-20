State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 13,444 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of United States Steel worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

