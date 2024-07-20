State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 44,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 398.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,025,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,026,000 after purchasing an additional 819,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 965,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $551,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

