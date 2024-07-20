State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Guidewire Software worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

NYSE GWRE opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $143.60.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock worth $1,560,038. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

