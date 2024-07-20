State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.56 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Rollins by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rollins by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,452,000 after acquiring an additional 160,373 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Rollins Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

