State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

