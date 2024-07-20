State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.54 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of AES worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AES by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,128 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,496,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,689 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AES by 3,298.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 558,465 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. AES’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

