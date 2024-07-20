State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Bruker worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,336 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bruker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123,984 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Bruker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,414,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,582,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of BRKR opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

