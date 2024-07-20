State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 18,165 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.