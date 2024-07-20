State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. UBS Group increased their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

US Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of USFD opened at $52.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

