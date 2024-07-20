State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,110 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,802,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 785,766 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

