Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to Sell

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.25. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Price Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Leslie’s by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 845,615 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404,635 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.