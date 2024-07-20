StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $112.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

