StockNews.com Downgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $40.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

