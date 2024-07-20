StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of ICD opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.93.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
