StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the oil and gas company's stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of ICD opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.93.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

About Independence Contract Drilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned 3.84% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

