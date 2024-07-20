StockNews.com Upgrades East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

EWBC opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.