Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and traded as low as $13.61. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 25,877 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Further Reading

