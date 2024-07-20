Stratis Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $127,160.38 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.19 or 0.05236517 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00042692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00015351 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

