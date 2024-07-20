Strong Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $374,955.98 and approximately $48,731.51 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

