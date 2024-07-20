Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STBI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

