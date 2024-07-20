Substratum Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $6.10 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,657.61 or 1.00037005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011791 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00075626 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002392 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

