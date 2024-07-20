Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

SPH stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $57,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at $757,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,090.4% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 207,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 328,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 428.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 316,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

