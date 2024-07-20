Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €13.06 ($14.20) and last traded at €13.09 ($14.23). Approximately 224,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.10 ($14.24).

Südzucker Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Südzucker

(Get Free Report)

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.