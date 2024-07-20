Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $60.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

