Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.600-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

