Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,676. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.