Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
