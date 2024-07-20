Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

