Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $10 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 4.2% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $295,901,000 after acquiring an additional 163,067 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voyager Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,289,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total value of $859,886.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $65,238,845.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total value of $859,886.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,238,845.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.42, for a total value of $453,785.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,035 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,669.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,106 shares of company stock valued at $154,542,945. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $476.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,149,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.41 and its 200-day moving average is $470.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.10.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

