TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 180,461 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 198.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,461 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 184.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
