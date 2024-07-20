TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,965 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $15,347,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 12.8% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 54,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 53,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 1.2 %

DMLP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 53,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,741.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,819.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,741.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $447,968. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals



Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

