TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after buying an additional 217,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,312,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 109,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.19. 2,730,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,203. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

